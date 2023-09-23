Day 3: We'll find alternative route to the seat of gov't - Barker-Vormawor

After an unsuccessful attempt to use the Liberation Road to get to the Jubilee House on Saturday, September 23, protesters of #OccupyJulorbiHouse are considering an alternative route to use to get to the seat of government.

An attempt to use the Olusegun Obasanjo Highway was blocked by the police who mounted barricades much to the wild agitation of the protesters.

They returned to the Liberation Road in front of the 37 Military Hospital but were stopped by the human wall of heavily-armed police officers.

The protesters made a second dash away from the officers after their plea to move at least 100 meters away from the Jubilee House was denied.

Convenor Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor was seen leading the procession back to the Akuafo Intersection.

Asked by Media General‘s Eric Mawuena Egbeta if they are combing for alternative routes, he said: “That’s what we are doing.

“We are trying to seek an alternative route to the seat of government.”

It is the third and final day of protest of Democracy Hub.

Day 1 on Thursday, September 21 turned chaotic after all who showed up to march to the Jubilee House for the planned three-day picketing were rounded up and marched into a waiting police bus to the Accra Regional Police Command.

They were, however, all released on same day.

They vowed to return the following day.

Indeed, on Friday, September 22, the protesters, joined by some celebrities, were allowed to march up to the front of the 37 Military Hospital.

Not even heavy rains could stop them from protesting.

On Saturday, they still resolved to march to the Jubilee House.

So far, no progress has been made as they weigh their options of routes after being stopped in front of the 37 Military Hospital.

