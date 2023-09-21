Manso Nkwanta demo: DCE meets commercial drivers, set to kick-start grading of road after two weeks

The Amansie West District Assembly on Wednesday, 20th September 2023 had an urgent meeting with the leadership of the various transport unions who staged a demonstration against government over the bad road network in the area on Tuesday, 19th September, 2023.

It took dialogue, aimed at giving an official hearing to concerns that were raised by the aggrieved commercial drivers and also inform them about interim measures that the assembly has decided to roll out to address the challenge.

Present at the meeting were Hon Nii Lartey Ollenu Amansie West District Chief Executive, Alfred Atimba Amansie West District Transport Officer, Johnson Appiah Amansie West District Finance Officer, Coordinating Director for the District Mr Fordjour Timothy, Mr. Samuel Ackom District Police Commander.

Meeting the assembly were executives of 13 transport unions including GPRTU, PROTOA, Redeemer, Concern, Cooperative, and Commercial among others.

At the meeting, the spokesperson for all the transport unions Mr. Benjamin Frimpong said roads in communities including Antoakrom, Akropong, Mmem Nkwanta, Yawkrom, Manso Nkwanta are severely damaged and therefore need to be repaired urgently by the assembly.

Chairing the meeting, DCE Hon Nii Lartey Ollenu assured the unions that the assembly will after two weeks commence the grading of roads that are in a bad state.

He added that arrangements were sealed on Wednesday, explaining that a grader will be moved onto the road to grade away potholes as an interim approach.

Hon Nii Lartey Ollenu prior to the meeting announced in an interview with ModernGhana News that government will commence the actual construction of roads in the district before the close of this year.

The government official brought to light that the ruling party is privy to the state of affairs and for that reason has awarded roads in the district on contract for construction.

He noted that the road stretching from Anwia Nkwanta to Mmem Junction, through to the adjoining Amansie South District road has been awarded on contract. He added that construction works are currently ongoing at Datano.

Antoakrom to Pakyi 2 he said has been classified as a critical access road indicating that government is working on all necessary documentation for it to be awarded on contract.

Hon Nii Lartey Ollenu thanked them for turning up at the meeting and urged them to exercise patience.

District Police Commander Samuel Ackom also thanked the group for the level of comportment they exhibited during the protest and how they cooperated with the police.

In an interview with ModernGhana News spokesperson for the group said he was happy with the assurance they received from the DCE and how they were received by the assembly.