Police intercepts illegal registrants at Dambai

1 HOUR AGO

The Krachi East Municipal Police Command in the early hours of Wednesday, intercepted a 33-seater bus with 'illegal registrants' with the intention to acquire the new Voter Identity (ID) cards at Dambai.

The occupants of the bus with the registration number GT 9530-B, were believed to be coming from Abotareye in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed that the occupants of the bus, numbering over 30 were at the Krachi East registration centre at Dambai, and further interrogation revealed they were non-residents in the Municipality.

Sources close to GNA revealed that the Police were yet to meet the political parties over the issue.

Mr Felix Ade, the Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) alleged that they had received several reports that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from the inception of the registration exercise, were busing registrants to the Municipality, with the current incident being an example.

He said the situation prompted the Party to beef up its intelligence, which led to the interception of the bus.

Mr Peter Nlepa, the Constituency Communication Officer of the NDC, however denied the allegations about the Party busing 'illegal registrants' to the Centre.

He said the intercepted registrants had homes in Dambai and were eligible to register and acquire voter ID cards.

GNA

