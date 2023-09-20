Mansonkwanta road protest: DCE calm drivers, says road construction will kick start soon

The Chief Executive for Amansie West District Hon Nii Lartey Ollenu has assured that government will quickly fix all bad roads in the area before the close of this year.

He noted that the ruling party is privy to the bad nature of the road network and for that reason has awarded them on contract for construction.

He told ModernGhana News exclusively that the road stretching from Anwia Nkwanta to Mmem Junction, through to the adjoining Amansie South road has been awarded on contract. He added that construction works are currently ongoing at Datano.

At Antoakrom to Pakyi 2, he said has been classified as a critical access road which government is working on all necessary documentation for it to be awarded on contract.

The DCE however urged them to exercise patience since all the necessary interventions have been rolled out to address the situation.

The Chief Executive said this in reaction to agitations raised by some commercial drivers of Ghana Private Road Transport Union during a demonstration on Tuesday, 19th September 2023.

The drivers mentioned in their press statement that the bad nature of the roads is causing inconvenience to people living in the district.

"Potholes, uneven road surface and waterlogging have become a common sight, making it difficult for commuters to navigate their way through.

"This is not only posing risk to the safety of residents, passengers and drivers but it is also hampering the overall development of our district," they stated.

They added that the poor nature of the road network has increased the rate of road crashes and armed robberies.