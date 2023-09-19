ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2024 General Election: Mahama will beat Bawumia if NPP elects him as flagbearer – Ken Agyapong

Headlines 2024 General Election: Mahama will beat Bawumia if NPP elects him as flagbearer – Ken Agyapong
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed that he was throwing shots at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia when he said the party lost the 2024 General Elections in 2022.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) over the weekend led a ‘Showdown Walk’ in the Greater Accra Region.

Addressing the huge crowd that followed him, Ken Agyapong said if the NPP will go to opposition after the 2024 General Election it would be as a result of the huge depreciation of the cedi last year.

Speaking to Kessben TV in an interview on Monday night, the Assin Central MP said Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the reason why the NPP will lose next year’s election.

“Whether you like it or not once you vote for Bawumia you can’t beat Mahama….Let them say whatever they want. I was referring to Bawumia when I said the NPP lost the 2024 General election in 2022. Because it was Bawumia who told us if the fundamentals are weak the exchange rate will expose you. Have I said something like that? When I talk some NPP people and some Ghanaians don’t want to listen,” Ken Agyapong said.

He argued that if in opposition Dr. Bawumia accused the NDC of incompetence when $1 was trading for GHS4, then the Vice President should admit that the fundamentals are rotten under the NPP when $1 is trading at GHS12.

Being among the businessmen who lost money due to the depreciation of the cedi in 2022, he said he won’t keep quiet and pretend things are well.

According to him, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia must do something to address the cedi depreciation before the 2024 general elections to prove he is capable of leading the party.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

We are not governed in Ghana; we are just extorted from daily – Oliver Barker-Vormawor We are not governed in Ghana; we are just extorted from daily – Oliver Barker-Vo...

2 hours ago

Kusaug Youth condemns military brutality of innocent civilian; demands professionalism from military Kusaug Youth condemns military brutality of innocent civilian; demands professio...

2 hours ago

I do my campaign without insults, I dont mention anybodys name – Bawumia chides Ken Agyapong I do my campaign without insults, I don’t mention anybody’s name – Bawumia chide...

2 hours ago

I've received a vision about the next president of Ghana; God has decided—Owusu Bempah I've received a vision about the next president of Ghana; God has decided—Owusu ...

2 hours ago

We're not scared of Alan-CPP rumors being peddled around; NPP is focused—Evans Nimako We're not scared of Alan-CPP rumors being peddled around; NPP is focused—Evans N...

2 hours ago

Winner of 2024 elections already declared; upcoming polls just a replay – Rev Owusu Bempah Winner of 2024 elections already declared; upcoming polls just a replay – Rev Ow...

2 hours ago

Tamale Metropolis to get state-of-the-art astro turf from SOCO project Tamale Metropolis to get state-of-the-art astro turf from SOCO project

3 hours ago

If 1 to GH4, you said the fundamentals are weak, then 1 to GH12, the fundamentals would be what? — Ken Agyapong jabs Bawumia If $1 to GH¢4, you said the fundamentals are weak, then $1 to GH¢12, the fundame...

3 hours ago

I believe in my little child more than the Bible — Osofo Kyiri Abosom VIDEO I believe in my little child more than the Bible — Osofo Kyiri Abosom [VIDEO]

3 hours ago

Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Ghana Gas denies alleged rot

Just in....
body-container-line