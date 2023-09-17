Briphildon Foundation calls for collective fight against suicide

17.09.2023 LISTEN

The Briphildon Foundation, a registered Non-Governmental and humanitarian-based Organisation, has called on everyone to get involved, spread awareness, and take action to combat suicide.

This was contained in statement signed and released by the Founder & Chief Executive Officer of the Briphildon Foundation, Bright Philip Donkor, on Sunday September 10, 2023, to commemorate the World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), under the theme “Creating hope through action”.

The statement emphasised the importance of combating the stigma associated with suicide and the need for proactive measures to prevent it. It, therefore, urged individuals, communities, and health authorities to join hands in raising awareness and providing support for those facing mental health challenges.

“We urge health authorities to provide an efficient health delivery system for mental health and make it more accessible to encourage people to seek the required help they need,” portions of the statement read.

The Briphildon Foundation stressed that suicide is not the only way out of life’s challenges and called upon everyone to recognise the value of each life. Through collective action, the Foundation believes it is possible to create a future where no one feels alone or without help when facing mental health issues.

Commitment

Bright Philip Donkor in the statement affirmed his organisation’s commitment to taking tangible steps towards attaining this goal through various initiatives and strategies like seminars, summits, and awareness campaigns to educate individuals about the signs of mental distress, depression, and suicidal tendencies.

According to him, this would be made possible by collaborating with the right stakeholders to create a comprehensive network of support and enlightenment for individuals.

“Suicide is a complex and deeply distressing issue that can be attributed to a myriad of factors, including neglect, marginalisation, poverty, the experience of being underprivileged, among others. Therefore, these interconnected elements often create a perfect storm of despair, hopelessness, and emotional pain that can push individuals to contemplate or even act on suicidal thoughts,” the statement said.

The statement stressed the need to understand the role these factors play in suicidal issues since it is crucial for developing effective prevention and support strategies. For instance, the Foundation pointed out that a report by the WHO in 2021 indicated that about 700,000 people commit suicide every year globally. Although suicide is a global phenomenon that affects all countries, WHO estimates that 77 per cent of all suicide cases occurred in low and middle-income countries.

Cases

The statement, said, in Ghana, a report by the WHO in 2020 showed that there were 1,993 suicide cases annually on the average. It noted that apart from actual suicide, attempted suicide is also a canker, with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) estimating that 2,781 people attempted to commit suicide between 2018 and 2021.

“According to the statistics by Ghana’s Mental Health Authority (MHA), in 2018 the number of people who attempted suicide was 797. This rose to 880 in 2019 and to 902 in 2021, while those who died by suicide went up from 69 in 2020 to 86 in 2021. There are many cases that are not reported because of stigma and fear of community backlash and legal repercussions,” the statement added.

The Foundation further acknowledged the positive step taken by the Parliament of Ghana in March 2023 when they successfully decriminalised suicide. It also entreated individuals who may be experiencing any mental health crisis to call the toll-free number of the Ghana Mental Health Authority (MHA), 0800678678, for psychosocial support.