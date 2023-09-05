Pamitouch Foundation pilots TTAG Goes Digital initiative at Accra College of Education

Pamitouch Foundation on the 29th to 31st August 2023, organized a 3-day training program dubbed "TTAG goes digital," at the Accra College of Education.

The program aimed to leverage technology for effective teaching and learning, and address challenges and prospects in the sector.

On the first day of the inaugural ceremony, the program was well attended by notable individuals, including Miss Pamela Aboagyewaa Mantey, the founder of Pamitouch Foundation, the Director of Corporate Affairs and Media Relations of Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT, the National President of Teacher Trainees' Association of Ghana, Nana Kwame Jeph, the Principal of Accra College of Education, and the Open Foundation West Africa. The focus of the training was to provide intensive instruction in various ICT courses, including Wikipedia, Kiwix, Creative Commons, and Microsoft Suite, Online Safety and Cybersecurity.

The first phase of the program included an overview from Miss Pamela Aboagyewaa about the inception of the TTAG goes digital training program.

She emphasized the importance of teachers acquiring digital skills in the 21st century and shared her certainty that technology and innovation can drive the transformation of Ghana and Africa.

The President of TTAG also expressed gratitude for the opportunity and discussed the importance of the training for teacher trainees across the 46 Colleges of Education.

The second phase of the program involved skills training, beginning with Wikipedia and its related tools. The Open Foundation West Africa provided an introduction to Wikipedia and its sister tools. Teacher trainees were guided on topics such as Wikimedia Commons, Wikidata, Wikibooks, Wikiquote, and Wikiversity.

Day two of the training focused on the practical application of Wikipedia and its sister tools. Teacher trainees learned how to create, edit, upload, and manipulate content on Wikipedia.

Day three of the training focused on Microsoft Suite, Online Safety and cyber security. Lecturers from Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT provided lessons on Microsoft Word and Microsoft PowerPoint. The trainees were taught how to use the basic features of Microsoft Word and Excel. Additionally, teacher trainees received training on important aspects of cyber security, emphasizing safeguarding on the internet.

In all, the program aimed to equip teacher trainees with digital skills and empower them to leverage technology for effective teaching and learning. The training covered various ICT topics, including Wikipedia, Microsoft Suite, and cyber security, providing teacher trainees with valuable knowledge and practical skills in the digital age.

The phase awards and closing ceremony marked the culmination of the intensive 3-day training program in Wikipedia, Microsoft Suite, and Creative Commons for teacher trainees. During the ceremony, awards were presented to recognize the trainees' exceptional performance and contributions. Ms. Pamela Aboagyewaa Mantey commended the efforts of the trainees. Their seriousness and commitment to acquiring digital skills.

Special awards were given to students who demonstrated commitment and excellence in various aspects of the Wikipedia training. Categories included the most editor on Wikipedia, most articles created, innovative student, interactive student, and many others throughout the training.

The closing ceremony included speeches from various stakeholders who expressed their gratitude for the success of the program. Pamitouch Foundation, in particular, delivered a closing speech, expressing their appreciation to all the stakeholders involved in making the program a success.

In the final remarks, Ms. Pamela Aboagyewaa Mantey encouraged the participants to aim beyond the sky, emphasizing that the sky should not be their limit but instead should serve as a starting point for further exploration and continuous learning. The speech likely intended to inspire and motivate the trainees to continue building on their newfound knowledge and skills in the digital sphere.

The awards and closing remarks brought a sense of accomplishment and recognition for the teacher trainees, while also providing inspiration for their future endeavors.

The ceremony served as a fitting conclusion to the training program, celebrating the trainees' achievements and highlighting the importance of continued growth and exploration in the digital world.