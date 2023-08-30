Farmers warned of reptiles over Bagre Dam spillage

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has warned farmers along the White Volta of dangerous reptiles as the animals also struggle to survive the floods caused by the spillage of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso.

NADMO on Wednesday, August 30 further warned that the water level of the White Volta at Pwalugu in the Upper East Region has increased as Burkinabe authorities re-opened valves of the Dam on Tuesday.

“We urge farmers/people along the White Volta River to avoid the flood waters,” NADMO stated in its update to residents.

“The river has overflown its banks and some farms along the river are flooded.”

The nation’s disaster management organisation said the natural habitats of reptiles are being disturbed as a result of the floods.

It, therefore, cautioned that “people should be careful along the river as the risk of snake bites is high during this period”.

“The reptiles are also struggling for survival as they move upland, on debris and on top of trees along the river.”

