Nsawam: We promise supplying sanitary pads every quarter and half a year — NDC South Africa Women's Wing donates to two institutions

The Women’s Wing of the National Democratic Congress in South Africa has donated sanitary pads to two institutions in Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency.

The beneficiary institutions were the Eye of God Orphanage Home (which received the assorted food items) and the Prince Boateng Memorial School (which received the sanitary pads) all of Aburi in the Eastern Region.

During the presentation ceremony, Sunday 27th August, 2023, Madam Wilbertina Buxton, NDC SA Chapter Women Organiser presented the items for and on behalf of the SA NDC Women Chapter.

Madam Buxton, speaking at the event said, "I'm honoured to represent NDC SA Chapter Women's Wing and we want to thank the Almighty God for the opportunity to interact with you and contribute our quota to your well-being so as to enhance your education."

According to her, the month of August is Women's Month in South Africa and as such they do something for the deprived ones in Ghana.

"Our presence here is in line with our project that we’re embarking on both in SA and Ghana", she explained, adding "We are happy to make a donation of sanitary pads to female students of this school who need them."

She averred that being women and mothers themselves, they are aware of this critical need most young girls go through, especially in rural Ghana. "It has come to our notice that many young girls in educational institutions are unable to adopt the appropriate material and hygienic conditions during their menses. This may be because they don't have access to sanitary pads on a timely basis," Madam Buxton revealed.

She however, underscored the fact that the use of alternative materials to replace sanitary pads with its associated unhygienic conditions and discomfort would no doubt hinder the young girls' ability to concentrate on their studies.

"It is in this vein that the Women’s Wing of NDC SA Chapter wants to support you by supplying you with these sanitary pads and we promise to do same every three to six months", she promised, adding, "We believe that it will add up to what you have and give you comfort and peace of mind to pursue your studies in these times when the education of the girl child is at the centre of national development worldwide," she indicated.

She took the opportunity to encourage the students to take their studies seriously so that they can take advantage of the opportunities education offers women. "We want to assure you it's not going to be a one-off thing, but in every three to six months we would be here to donate sanitary pads," she assured the beneficiaries.

In her concluding remarks, the NDC South African Chapter team leader said, on behalf of the NDC SA chapter they appreciate the Headmaster, the entire teaching staff and students for the warm reception given them. "As I said earlier we look forward to seeing you again in the very near future," Madam Buxton said.

The Heads of the Eye of God Orphanage Home and the Prince Boateng Memorial School showed their appreciation by thanking the NDC SA Women's Wing for their kind gesture towards the girls of their respective institutions.

The NDC SA Women's Wing was accompanied by Hon. Alex Segbefia, Director of International Affairs of the NDC, Lucy Bobison, SA NDC Deputy Treasurer and Isaac Kwami Penni, SA NDC Deputy General Secretary.

The rest were the NDC National Deputy Women Organizer, Abigail Elorm Mensah, aspiring NDC Parliamentary candidate for Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency, Hon. Philibert Selorm Fummey, Women Organizer for Nsawan Adoagyiri, Akua Oduraa Gyekye and Ablekuma West Constituency Women Organiser, Mrs. Vicentia Banini.