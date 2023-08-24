ModernGhana logo
C/R: Angry Mankessim traders kick against renovation of roundabout over market

Traders at Mankessim Market in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region have expressed frustration at their Member of Parliament, Mrs Ophelia Mensah Hayford, regarding the renovation of the Mankessim roundabout.

The project, reportedly initiated by the Member of Parliament, saw the ceremonial start a few weeks ago.

However, it has faced significant opposition from local market women.

The Mankessim roundabout has evolved into one of Ghana's busiest traffic junctions, connecting the nation's capital to the Western Region and extending through to Côte d'Ivoire.

During interviews with traders at Mankessim market, strong objections were voiced against the prioritization of the roundabout's renovation over the dire state of the market itself.

The traders argue that the existing condition of the market poses health risks to both Mankessim residents and those from surrounding areas who frequently visit for shopping.

The traders contended that renovating the Mankessim roundabout holds little significance, insisting that the funds allocated for the project would be better spent on enhancing their market, which currently suffers from poor sanitation and hygiene conditions.

They suggested that the taxes they are compelled to pay daily could be directed towards improving the market's infrastructure.

Source: Classfmonline.com

