Team Bawumia should Halt Their Intent to Camp and Intimidate Delegates in the 16 Regions Ahead of the NPP Presidential Super Delegates Conference

24.08.2023

It has recently come to our attention that, there are reports on concerns regarding potential interference by the Camp of Bawumia in the upcoming Special Voters’ Elections across the 16 regions of the Country.

It has specifically been observed that, Members of the Camp of Bawumia are allegedly planning to gather and influence special voters in a manner that undermines the sanctity of the electoral process in their favour.

It is reported that, the Oti NPP Regional Chairman, Hon. Evans Yaw Dapaah, the Eastern Regional Minister and the Eastern Regional NPP Chairman, together with their associates, intend to camp/house special voters at the Capital View Hotel in Koforidua, Eastern Region and the Kilimanjaro Conference Hall in Nkwanta, Oti Region from August 24th to August 26th, 2023, with similar to be replicated across the 16 regions. There are allegations that efforts will be made to exert undue pressure and offer incentives to these voters, with the aim of influencing their choices in favor of Bawumia

Moreover, there are claims that substantial financial offerings were made to party executives and promises for more were made, along with references to the President, H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, purportedly endorsing these actions of which is going contrary to the President's statement of being impartial; "I support None of the Candidates, I have a single Vote just as Every Polling Station Executive and any other Delegate, in addition, I have not ordered for any Intimidation of anyone for the Open Support of their Choices, so any who is faced with any of such Intimidations should note that, I have not sanctioned it and I frown on such malice, and should therefore resist it because it is alien to the tenet and spirit of the NPP party".

If the President is unaware of these new developments, we believe it is crucial to bring this matter to his attention, urging swift action to address these concerns.

We also wish to bring this matter to the attention of the Presidential Elections Committee and Prof. Mike Oquaye, the esteemed Chairman, as well as the party leadership. We urge them to take immediate notice and action to ensure that all members of the party adhere to the highest standards of discipline and respect for party rules. Unity within our great party is paramount, and actions that jeopardize this unity and integrity must be addressed promptly.

This is a friendly reminder to all members, regardless of their stature within the party, that flouting rules and attempting to disrupt the democratic process will not be tolerated.

We appeal to all party members to stand firm against any actions that may undermine the democratic process and party unity. We believe in the principles that our party stands for and expect all members to uphold these values and so let us speak against this communist approach to stealing. In fact, all the aspirants must speak in one voice against this blatant act.

In conclusion, we stand for the principles of democracy, transparency, and unity. Let us work together to ensure that our party remains a beacon of these values.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

God bless Ghana and NPP party.

…………SIGNED……………….

Association of NPP National Polling Station Executives (ANANPOSE)

Owoahene Dominic 0503944410

(President)

Collins Sah 0243459237

(Vice-President)

Edward Afuugu 0246513688

(Secretary)

Nana Yaw Boakye Opoku Agyemang 0243065430

(Deputy Secretary)

Alhassan Rahman 0506981786

(Deputy-Director of Operations)