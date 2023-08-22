Police invite Minority to discuss modalities for protest against BoG Governor

Police have invited the leadership of the Minority in Parliament for a meeting over their planned protest against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Accra Regional headquarters of the Police on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

It is to discuss the modalities for the protest.

Responding to the letter that the Minority wrote to notify them of the intention to protest, the Police said in a letter titled “Re: Notice of Public protest” that “The Accra Regional Police command acknowledges receipt of your letter No. OML/PH/23/0001 dated 21/08/2023 in respect of the above subject matter.

“The command wishes to invite you for a meeting to deliberate on modalities pertaining to your intended protest.”

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson had asked the officials of the BoG to resign during the NDC's 'Moment of Truth' address on Tuesday, August 8 at the party's headquarters.

“We call for the immediate resignation of the Governor of the Central Bank and his deputies within 21 days from today,” he said.

“Those who have led these reckless and criminal conduct, unleashed economic hardship and financial distress on the suffering people of Ghana, must be held accountable for this particular action. In fact, impunity of the highest order can no longer be tolerated by the suffering masses of Ghanaians. We must not allow dangerous precedents to be set for future leaders,” he added.

-citinewsroom