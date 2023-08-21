KNUST offers full educational scholarship package to sports students at OKESS

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has offered a full educational scholarship package to sports students at the Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School OKESS in the Ashanti Region.

KNUST will absorb all sports students of OKESS who will qualify for admission after the 2023 West African Senior High School Certificate Examination.

The Board Chairman of the School, Mr Ernest Owusu Ansah announced the scholarship package on Saturday August 19, 2023 when the 2003 batch of the school donated 103 desks to support the school.

Mr Owusu Ansah in an interview with this reporter after the donation revealed that, the scholarship package follows the school's sterling performance in the 2023 Ashanti Regional schools competitions.

Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) ‘Ahenemma’ finished top at the 2023 Ashanti Regional Super Zonal, amassing 122 points.

They finished ahead of perennial winners, T.I Ahmadiyya (3rd) and Opoku Aware (2nd).

Their exploits marked the sixth time OKESS was crowned champions of the competition cementing their place as one of the best sports schools in the region.

Mr Owusu Ansah who doubles as the Global President of Ahenema (the old students Association of OKESS) disclosed that, the association has also pledged to provide additional scholarship package to any student who will score 8As in the 2023 WASSCE.

"The Provost of School of Humanities and Social Sciences at KNUST Professor Marfo is leading this particular agenda, and with our support we are sure of providing this scholarship package to the students.

“But I want to remind all the students that, the scholarship packages are subject to their performance and quality to the university after their final exams, ans so would entreat them to study hard for this once in a life time opportunity," he said.

For his part, the Vice president of of the 2003 Year Group, Mr Collins Dapaa revealed that, the gesture was part of their activities marking the 20-years anniversary of completing the school.

He urged the students to take their academic works serious.