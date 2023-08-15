A/R: Abusuapanin fights chief over galamsey

Opanin Akwasi Mensah, the head of the Ekuona Royal Family in Asarekrom in the Amansie West District of Ashanti Region, has accused the Chief of Pakyi No. 1, Nana Kwadwo Poku Ababio of allowing illegal mining activities to takeover the area.

He has consequently appealed to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to intervene before all their farmlands are destroyed by illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey.

According to the Abusuapanin, Nana Kwadwo Poku Ababio, since his enstoolment, has sold farmlands to some Chinese nationals to conduct galamsey activities at Asarekrom, adding that the Gyaasehene of Pakyi, Nana Kofi Boakye Oduro, has been his right hand man in this nefarious act.

“I humbly request Otumfuo’s assistance because the Chief of Pakyi No. 1 has given our lands to the Chinese for destruction. As clan head, I can only appeal to the overlord to come to our rescue because our people are in distress,” he stated.

“Our communities were once known for farming cocoyam, cassava, okro, plantain, tomatoes, garden eggs, and many other crops and root tubers, but our lands cannot be used for such cultivation,” he explained.

On Friday, August 11, 2023, a visit to a mining location in Asarekrom revealed that unlawful mining had devastated several cocoa plants and degraded lands for other food crops.

Huge gullies were also discovered, posing a risk to some farmers who have crops nearby, while about ten excavators were found at the site with illegal miners numbering about 40 working there.

The galamsey activities, according to the Abusuapanin, have also polluted local water bodies, making it difficult for the people to obtain potable water to drink.

“Our Chief has not brought any development to Asarekrom since his appointment about eight years ago. He is only interested in giving these galamseyers our farmlands,” he noted.

He said that hundreds of acres of land in Enyare, Keniago, and Pakyi No.1 were sold to illegal miners for galamsey activities.

His testimony was supported by Nana Kofi Amoakohene, Nkosuohene of Pakyi No.1, who also accused the chief of allegedly sending people to the galamseyers to collect money.

Rebuttal

Responding to the allegations, Gyaasehene Nana Kofi Boakye Oduro refuted all claims levelled against him and the Pakyi No. 1 Chief.

He said their accusers were merely out to make him and the chief unpopular, and that the chief, who had an injury over a year ago, had been in the house and that there was no way he (the chief) would entertain galamsey in his jurisdiction.

He stated that the mining activities taking place in the area were part of President Akufo-Addo’s initiative to promote community mining.

He urged the public to dismiss the claims made by their accusers.

