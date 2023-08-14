ModernGhana logo
Tenabea gets ultra-modern CHPS compound

By Jerry Azanduna || Contributor
Tenabea gets ultra-modern CHPS compound
Mrs. Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare Member of Parliament for the Techiman North Constituency has broken grounds for the construction of an ultra-modern Community Based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound at Tenabea to improve healthcare.

With a population of 1500, Tenabea is a farming community with a deplorable road network that lacks basic amenities such as health facilities, schools, portable drinking water and markets.

Mrs. Ofosu-Agyare cut the sod for the construction of CHPS compound at Tenabea in the Konkonti Electoral Area of the Techiman North District in the Bono East Region.

Mrs Ofosu-Agyare indicated that the facility when completed would serve over seven farming communities across the district to bring health services delivery to the door-steps of the people.

At the ground breaking ceremony in Tenabea, Mr Ofori Attah Assembly member for the Akonkonti Electoral Area lauded the MP’s initiative.

He said this would go a long way to solve the health problems of the people, saying lack of health facility was a major worry to the people in the area.

Mr Attah noted that due to the poor road network leading to the community, vehicles and other transports are unable to access the area and this however makes it difficult for people to seek health care on time leading to unnecessary deaths.

He assures of the Electoral Area and the community member’s commitment to support the contractor during the construction period to complete the project on time for usage.

“People sometimes die on the way to the hospital, while pregnant women deliver on the way, others who suffer from snake bites also die on the way," he lamented.

