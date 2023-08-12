ModernGhana logo
We're going to enjoy free Senior High School policy — JHS graduates 

We're going to enjoy free Senior High School policy — JHS graduates
Some Junior High School graduates in the just ended Basic Education Certificate Examination said they were happy the free Senior High School policy was still being implemented.

Some of the graduates, speaking to the Ghana News Agency after the last paper, French Language, noted that they could not wait to enter the second cycle to enjoy the policy.

They hoped that successive governments would continue the policy as they described it as a good policy to lessen burden, especially on parents, who could not afford to pay their wards school fees.

They expressed their profound gratitude to the Almighty God for his mercy and grace, which they said had made it possible for them to come to a successful end.

Makafui Gifty Kra, one of the graduands was grateful to her parents and teachers for their love and care, adding that she could not wait to enter Senior High to continue her education.

Meanwhile, it was all joy at the various centres of the Examination visited by the Ghana News Agency within the Ho township.

The graduates were full of joy with some throwing the paper into the air as they made a joyful noise unto their Maker for seeing them through.

“We shall overcome” a popular victory song, sung to encourage oneself while going through tough times or situations filled the atmosphere as the graduates ran here and there embracing and congratulating each other.

“Goodbye BECE, we are done with you” could be heard among some of them as they jumped and danced with some of the boys removing their top shirts and throwing them into the air.

