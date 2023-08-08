The Omanhene of Ejisu Traditional Area, Oguakro Afrane Okese II has declared his full support for Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearership race.

During a visit to his palace in Ejisu as part of his constituency campaign tour of the Ashanti region on Monday, August 7, Hon. Kyerematen received the endorsement of Nana Afranie Okese II.

The Omanhene referred to Hon. Kyerematen as the 'beloved son of the land' and pledged unwavering support from both him and his family.

The Ejisumanhene invoked the revered spirit of Yaa Asantewaa, the legendary female warrior and queen mother of Ejisu to support Hon. Kyerematen's bid.

"Ejisumanhene told Alan Kyerematen, 'He is my son and the gods and spirit of the legendary Yaa Asantewaa are behind you,'" the Omanhene stated.

Hon. Kyerematen's visit to Ejisu holds immense cultural and historical significance, symbolising his return to his roots.

The visit marks Hon. Kyerematen's significant approach to engaging with constituents at the grassroots level.

He is set to hold cluster meetings with executives from all 47 constituencies in the Ashanti region from Monday, August 7 to Saturday, August 12, 2023.

The NPP's super delegates conference on Saturday, August 26 2023 will narrow down the field of ten contesting delegates to five for the ultimate showdown on November 4 2023.

During this major event, approximately 300,000 party delegates will convene to select their flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 elections.