We thank you for honouring us while alive – Sponsors of anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

The Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament and eight Members of Parliament (MPs) who jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) activities in the country have been honoured at a short but colourful ceremony held at the Justice D. F. Annan Hall –Parliament House in Accra.

The Speaker and the eight MPs were honoured by the Executive Board of Mission Africa Incorporated USA/Ghana, in collaboration with the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship, the Worldwide Miracle Outreach UK led by Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Inland Empire Concern African America Churches of California, (IECCAC (UNA- GH), Inter-Faith Christian for Jewish Strategic Diplomacy, USA, Christian Bible, and Governance.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill commonly know as anti-LGBTQ+ Bil which was laid in Ghana’s Parliament on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, met with some stiff opposition from a section of the international community.

However, with determination and fortitude on the part of the Speaker, MPs especially the eight MPs, and some religious groups, the bill has gone through various stages and it’s currently at the consideration stage.

For this reason, the Executive Board of Mission Africa Incorporated USA/Ghana, and its partners held a special prayer session to pray and honour them with a citation dubbed “Mission Africa’s Humanitarian -Good Fight of Faith Award.”

Addressing the gathering on behalf of her colleagues, the MP for Krachi West Constituency in the Oti Region, Mrs Helen Adjoa Ntoso, who could not hide her joy commended organisers for the honour done them.

“We thank the Executive Board of Mission Africa Incorporated USA/Ghana, and its partners honouring us while we are alive.

"As we have been witnessing in Ghana, people are mostly honoured after they are dead and gone but we thank God and the organisers especially the founder and President of Mission Africa Inc,” she reiterated.

Meanwhile, the Vice President of Mission Africa Inc. in her welcome address admonished the general public especially the religious bodies to continue to pray for the MPs and people in leadership positions.

“They need our prayers and support because this LGBTQ+ brouhaha is a spiritual warfare that should be taken lightly. Thus our MPs, the Speaker, and everyone in a position to influence the passage of the bill into an Act should be prayed for so that they will continue to hold their faith to ensure the bill is passed,” she explained.

Rt. Hon Alban Sumani Kingsford Bagbin, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Samuel Nartey George, Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South), Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon), Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi) and Lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning, received the Mission Africa’s Humanitarian “Good Fight of Faith Award.”