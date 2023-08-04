ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.08.2023 Headlines

Gov’t appointees should set good examples; Cecilia Dapaah should've known better—Kwabena Agyepong

Govt appointees should set good examples; Cecilia Dapaah should've known better—Kwabena Agyepong
04.08.2023 LISTEN

Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a presidential aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has slammed former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah for stashing huge sums of money in her residence.

According to Mr Agyepong, the former Sanitation Minister ought to have known better.

In an interview with 3FM, he said Cecilia Dapaah, a senior public official, shouldn't have kept such a large sum of money at home.

His reason was that the resigned minister was part of government that encourages the culture of saving.

“My disappointment is the fact there was so much money in the household because as a government and public officials, one of our first actions and our focus has been to formalize the economy to encourage people to have a savings culture,” Kwabena Agyepong stated.

He continued that though individuals have rights over their own money, it is not advisable to keep huge sums of money at home.

“Even if you don’t have use for your money, others would have a use for the money. Even if it is part of the banking system, that is crucial,” he stated.

According to Mr Agyepong, his worry is that after the Rawlings regime, it took former President John Agyekum Kufour a lot of effort to get people to trust the banking system.

“Let us not as political leaders preach one thing and do the other,” he emphasised.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

1 hour ago

You have failed to turn the corner; you need free education on simple English language — Sammy Gyamfi jabs NPP ‘You have failed to turn the corner; you need free education on simple English l...

1 hour ago

Niger no closer to restoring order as Ecowas deadline looms Niger no closer to restoring order as Ecowas deadline looms

1 hour ago

Thousands of people rallied to back the coup leaders on the anniversary of Niger's 1960 independence from France. By - AFP W. African delegation fails to resolve Niger crisis

1 hour ago

NDC is still in denial while we're indeed turning the fortunes of the country— Richard Ahiagbah NDC is still in denial while we're indeed turning the fortunes of the country— R...

1 hour ago

NDC is suffering a crisis of ideas, weaponizing the struggles of Ghanaians for parochial political profit — Ahiagbah NDC is suffering a crisis of ideas, weaponizing the struggles of Ghanaians for p...

2 hours ago

Govt appointees should set good examples; Cecilia Dapaah should've known better—Kwabena Agyepong Gov’t appointees should set good examples; Cecilia Dapaah should've known better...

2 hours ago

There's already an agenda to clear Cecilia Dapaah using a certain journalist and AG — Ayisha Alhassan There's already an agenda to clear Cecilia Dapaah using a certain journalist and...

2 hours ago

AG's participation in Cecilia Dapaahs case is a clear attempt to whitewash the scandal — Ayisha Alhassan AG's participation in Cecilia Dapaah’s case is a clear attempt to whitewash the ...

2 hours ago

2023 Founders Day: We must fight and win the battle of rapid economic development – Akufo-Addo 2023 Founders’ Day: We must fight and win the battle of rapid economic developme...

Just in....
body-container-line