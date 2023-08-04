Gov’t appointees should set good examples; Cecilia Dapaah should've known better—Kwabena Agyepong

04.08.2023 LISTEN

Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a presidential aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has slammed former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah for stashing huge sums of money in her residence.

According to Mr Agyepong, the former Sanitation Minister ought to have known better.

In an interview with 3FM, he said Cecilia Dapaah, a senior public official, shouldn't have kept such a large sum of money at home.

His reason was that the resigned minister was part of government that encourages the culture of saving.

“My disappointment is the fact there was so much money in the household because as a government and public officials, one of our first actions and our focus has been to formalize the economy to encourage people to have a savings culture,” Kwabena Agyepong stated.

He continued that though individuals have rights over their own money, it is not advisable to keep huge sums of money at home.

“Even if you don’t have use for your money, others would have a use for the money. Even if it is part of the banking system, that is crucial,” he stated.

According to Mr Agyepong, his worry is that after the Rawlings regime, it took former President John Agyekum Kufour a lot of effort to get people to trust the banking system.

“Let us not as political leaders preach one thing and do the other,” he emphasised.