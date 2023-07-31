Bono East RCC to deploy military in Sene West

The Bono East Regional Coordinating Council is considering the deployment of military personnel along vantage points in parts of the Sene West district, especially in Kwame Danso, as part of measures to contain the growing upsurge in robbery attacks in the area.

This is in response to a petition by the Dwan Youth Association to the RCC following a recent attack on a shop at Kwame Danso, which claimed two lives and injured three persons.

About a week ago, a mobile phone/accessories shop at Kwame Danso was attacked by some unknown gunmen during a power outage, killing the owner of the shop and one other person on the spot and inflicting multiple cutlass wounds on three others.

The robbers made away with several brand-new mobile phones and their accessories amidst gun shots.

Petition

Last Wednesday, members of the Dwan Youth Association held a Press Conference at Atebubu during which they expressed grave concern about the high level of insecurity in the Sene West district and called for immediate action.

They petitioned the Inspector-General of Police to map-out effective strategies to reverse the trend for residents go about their normal duties.

Hours after the Press Conference, the Atebubu Divisional Police Command apprehended two suspects in connection with the Kwame Danso attack when they were attempting to cross the Volta Lake to Krachi.

The suspects, who were later arraigned before the Atebubu Magistrate Court, have been remanded in Police custody pending further investigations.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kwasi Adu Gyan, the Regional Minister, told the media in an interview that every effort is being made to considerably improve the security situation in the Sene West district and rid the area off miscreants.

The Minister confirmed the arrest of the two suspects and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Reacting to the power outage that coincided with the robbery, the Regional Minister said it has come to his attention but will comment later based on security intelligence.

He also emphasised government’s commitment to the construction of the main Atebubu-Kwame Danso Road, which is currently in a dilapidated state.