King Mohammed VI Religious Leadership hailed in Accra 

...As Kingdom celebrates  24th anniversary of his enthronement
By Adu Koranteng || Contributor
The Imam of the National Mosque of Ghana Sheikh Mohamed Awal Shuaib Alhassan, has hailed the religious leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

Amir Al-Mouminine led the celebration of the adoption of the United Nations resolution condemning the burning of the Holy Quran and hate speech in Accra on Friday 28th July 2023.

The Imam, in his Friday prayer sermon, recalled the spiritual ties uniting Morocco and Africa, which are manifested by the strengthening of feelings of affection and loyalty towards Amir Al Mouminine, may Allah assist Him everywhere on the continent.

The Imam also made a special prayer for His Majesty King Mohammed VI on the occasion of the celebration of the 24th anniversary of His Accession to the Throne of his glorious ancestors and wished more prosperity and development for the Kingdom of Morocco under His enlightened leadership.

His Majesty the King's Ambassador to Ghana Imane Ouaadil, donated several copies of the Quran Mohammadi Sharif to the National Mosque of Ghana in the presence of the President of the Ghanaian section of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulemas Cheikh Mustapha Ibrahim and imminent Ghanaian religious leaders.

