22.07.2023

NDC’s Sherry Ayittey dies at age 75

Hanny Sherry Ayittey dies at age 75
Former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, and Health, Hanny Sherry Ayittey has reportedly died.

She died at age 75.
Her family made the announcement in a press release issued on Saturday, July 22.

The head of the family, Nii Kofi Ayittey of Akwetey Nantan, Osu Alata in the statement noted that family will announce further details in due course.

Sherry Ayittey was a Ghanaian biochemist, politician and women's activist.

Read full statement below:

722202382940-sxoaredq5l-img7012-713x1024

