Deputy Algerian Ambassador pays courtesy call on Artcraft Media Consult

Deputy Algerian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Atmane Boudjemia, has paid a working visit to Artcraft Media Consult - publishers of Ghananewsonline.com.gh, Businessweekghana.com and GhanaNews.tv in Accra.

The visit was to enable the diplomat to familiarize himself with the workings and operations of publishing house and to explore avenues for mutual collaboration, among others.

In his interactions with management during the visit, Mr. Boudjemia explained that the Algerian Embassy in Ghana is on an agenda of creating collaborations with key influential outlets in the Ghanaian media space to open up Algeria for business and other partnerships.

He explained that Ghana is a peaceful country and it is incumbent on the media to continue to work to promote peace, security and religious tolerance in the country at all times.

Mr Atmane Boudjemia further noted that the Algerian Embassy will continue to build partnerships with the Ghanaian media and their counterparts in Algeria to enhance media practices in both countries.

Managing Editor of Artcraft Media Consult, Mr. Jeorge Wilson Kingson asserted that the Ghanaian media has made strides in promoting democracy in Ghana, but was quick to add that there is always room for improvement.

Kingson also admitted that the Ghanaian media needs effective collaborations to deliver on its mandate of informing and educating the public.

He stated that Artcraft Media Consult is open to collaboration with the Algerian media to project all the positive business and other opportunities available in both countries for the mutual benefit of all.

The discussions also touched on democracy, good governance and the future of the media.

Source: ghananewsonline.com.gh