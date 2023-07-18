Amnesty International Ghana wants MPs to support abolition of death penalty

Amnesty International Ghana has made a passionate appeal to Members of Parliament to vote in favour of the motion on the Criminal and other Offences Amendment Bill and the Armed Forces Amendment Bill, which seek to abolish the death penalty in Ghana.

Since 1985, Amnesty International Ghana has been advocating the abolition of the death penalty in the country.

According to Amnesty International Ghana, the death penalty violates fundamental human rights, including the right to life and the right to be free from torture, cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment. These rights are protected by international instruments such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the African Charter on Human and People's Rights, among others.

The human rights organisation commended the Speaker of the 8th Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, for overseeing a meaningful debate on this important issue.

They also acknowledged Francis-Xavier Sosu, the MP for Madina, for initiating and leading the process.

Amnesty International emphasised its opposition to the death penalty in all cases, without exception, irrespective of the accused person, the nature of the crime, guilt or innocence, or the method of execution.

While expressing hope for the abolition of the death penalty this year, Amnesty International called on all stakeholders and supporters of the cause to engage the media extensively and raise awareness about the importance of removing this harsh punishment from the statute books.

They highlighted the endorsements received from key figures such as President Akufo-Addo, former President Mahama, the Speaker of Parliament, religious bodies, the Ghana Armed Forces, and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

Amnesty International encouraged the public to join their campaign in advocating for the removal of the death penalty in Ghana.

