Widow of slain Major Mahama launches memoir

Barbara Mahama, the wife of the late Major Mahama, is set to release a memoir titled “RESILIENCE: Reflections from a Widow’s Diary” on July 21 marking six years since her husband’s tragic demise.

The self-written memoir recounts the heart-wrenching story of Major Mahama’s death, which occurred on May 29, 2017, in Denkyira Obuasi, Central Region. He was allegedly lynched during a morning walk in the community.

Fourteen individuals, including the then Assembly member for the area, William Baah, are currently facing trial in connection with the military officer’s death. All defendants have pleaded not guilty to charges that range from murder to conspiracy to commit murder.

Barbara Mahama’s book is a powerful account of her journey as a young Ghanaian woman who lost her husband and had to rebuild her life for herself and her children.

Within the pages of the memoir, readers will discover how the author found motivation and resilience in the face of unimaginable grief, crediting her ability to persevere to the grace of God. She shares personal insights and lessons learned, including childhood experiences that have shaped her identity.

“RESILIENCE: Reflections from a Widow’s Diary” delves into the depths of grief and love, immersing readers in the life of a widow in a manner that surpasses expectations.

Barbara Mahama exposes the raw emotions of her loss and the profound impact her late husband had on her life, showcasing the woman she has become following the tragic event. The memoir explores the complexities of life and death, demonstrating that love and hope possess the strength to endure even in the face of adversity.

Barbara Mahama’s memoir serves as an intimate portrayal of her resilience and determination to navigate through the depths of grief. The book stands as a testament to the indomitable human spirit and the power of love to transcend the most challenging circumstances. It is a tribute to Major Mahama’s memory and a source of inspiration for all who have experienced loss, reminding readers that love and hope can prevail against all odds.

Source: Graphic.com.gh