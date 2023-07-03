“If you see nothing wrong in Akufo-Addo’s prejudicial comments; leave Dormaahene alone”—Alex Segbefia

The International Relations Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Alex Segbefia has expressed surprise at the level of criticism directed at Dormaheene’s remarks.

According to Mr. Segbefia, the open declaration by President Akufo-Addo that Gyakye Quayson is heading to jail at the Assin North campaign rally is more prejudicial.

Speaking about the issue on TV3 on July 3, he said “So not only is he a citizen, he is a very respected lawyer, he practiced extensively and that’s one of the issues that helped him to become President. He is the President so when he spoke about the case in more direct terms than the Dormaahene has done and why will you say that Gyakye Quayson will be going to prison?

“So who is in contempt and who is acting prejudicial, if you can’t start with the President leave the Dormaahene alone because the Dormaahene statement is actually completely off the scale when you take the Presidency statements.

“How does the President know that if Gyakye Quayson is found guilty he will be given a prison sentence? Can he not be fined? Can he not be given probation? Why must it be a prison sentence? Is that not prejudicial coming from the number 1 gentleman of the land who is a lawyer?” Alex Segbefia stated.

The President during the campaign of the New Patriotic Party (NDC) in Assin North, admonished the constituents not to vote for Mr. Quayson who is likely to be a jailbird.

The Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II speaking at the Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, and Western North regional version of the Professor John Evans Atta Mills Commemorative Lecture in Sunyani on Saturday [July 1, 2023] appealed for the Attorney General to drop the criminal charges against Mr Quayson.

"As a matter of urgency, I [Dormaahene] am appealing to the President of the Republic [Akufo-Addo], if he has any role to play, that trial should be aborted, and the Attorney-General should as a matter of urgency file a Nolle Prosequi to end that particular decision" and abort the criminal case against Mr. Quayson," he said.

He insisted that it was needless for the Attorney General to continue the case after the chiefs and people of the Assin North constituency re-elected Quayson.

James Gyakye Quayson is facing trial for perjury at the High Court in Accra.