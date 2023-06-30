GA/R: Assembly dredges Teshie Sango Lagoon to curb flooding

Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly has initiated a dredging project at the Sango Lagoon at Teshie in the Greater Accra Region.

This three-month project aims to remove accumulated sediment, debris, and vegetation from the lagoon, restoring its original depth and capacity.

Mordecai Quarshie, the Chief Executive of the Assembly, explained that dredging is crucial for reinforcing flood prevention measures in flood-prone and low-lying areas.

He mentioned that the Sango Lagoon has not been dredged for a significant period, and the restoration will help the lagoon hold rainwater effectively.

Additionally, the project will provide a better environment for fisher folk by creating suitable anchoring spaces for their canoes.

The contractor responsible for the dredging project is Blessed Field, and the MCE expects the work to be completed within the next three months

-Classfmonline.com