Gov't terminates appointments of 3 agenda 111 contractors

Government has terminated the contracts of three contractors working on the Agenda 111 hospital projects in the Ashanti region.

The contractors were working on the projects sited at Kunsu in the Ahafo Ano South-West District, Manso Adubia in the Amansie South District, Nsuta in the Sekyere Central District of the Ashanti Region.

The contractors, according to the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, failed to meet the Key Performance Indicators (KPI).

He said this at the Minister's press briefing on the progress of the Agenda 111 hospital projects held at the Trede project site in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti region, which is 62 percent complete.

Mr Nkrumah, therefore, urged the various contractors working on the hospital projects to do well to meet the KPIs or risk having their contracts terminated.

The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Nsiah Asare, indicated that the IMF conditionalities will not affect the Agenda 111 projects.

Dr Nsiah Asare also assured unemployed health workers, especially nurses and doctors more jobs when the projects are completed.

Source: Classfmonline.com

