Gov’t and Police deserve praise for peaceful Assin North, Kumawu by-elections – Governance expert

Dr. Frederick Oduro, a Senior Lecturer and Dean at the Institute of Local Governance, has praised Ghana Police Service and the Akufo-Addo government for ensuring peaceful by-elections in Kumawu and Assin North constituencies.

Expressing his initial concerns about potential chaos due to the current state of Parliament, Dr. Oduro stated his satisfaction with the conduct of the by-elections.

He commended the Police and the Electoral Commission for their exceptional performance, as well as the political parties and government for their contribution to the peaceful process.

Dr. Oduro highlighted that the absence of issues related to election theft and political vigilantism in these by-elections is a positive development for Ghana's democracy.

He expressed his delight that discussions did not revolve around electoral malpractices or violence, emphasising the importance of nonviolent elections.

Dr Oduro said these in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM.

The Ghana Police Service had previously indicated its preparedness to provide adequate security measures during the by-elections, ensuring an incident-free electoral process.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, along with the Police Management Board (POMAB), met with political parties, including the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), and the Electoral Commission, to foster cooperation and maintain a cordial working relationship among all stakeholders.

