ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.06.2023 Social News

NPP gov’t should discontinue James Gyakye Quayson’s case in it’s own interest – CenPOA

By Rashid Obodai Provencal II Contributor
NPP govt should discontinue James Gyakye Quaysons case in its own interest – CenPOA
29.06.2023 LISTEN

The Executive Director of the Centre for Public Opinion and Awareness (CenPOA) has advised the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to proceed with caution in the case of James Gyakye Quayson.

Michael Donyina Mensah advised the party, and especially President Akufo-Addo, to direct the Attorney General to drop the case.

He contended that the case and its outcome could destabilise the NPP and jeopardise its chances in the 2024 general elections.

He said on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline, “If the government wants to continue the case, that is fine.” He could be found guilty of the alleged crimes against him. And he may no longer be qualified to be an MP. He is currently qualified to be the MP. If he is found guilty, he may face prison time. If that happens, there will be another by-election.

"But, as I previously stated, I would advise the NPP to proceed with caution because if the court convicts him and another by-election is held and the NDC wins, the NPP’s morale will be shattered.”

"The President should speak with the Attorney General to drop the case,” he told host Kwabena Agyapong.

"They have the authority to dismiss the case. Furthermore, if Gyakye Quayson is sworn in, the case will take a new turn because he will be attending to parliamentary duties, and any invitation to appear before the court must go through the Speaker.

"I want to emphasise the importance of ending the case because if it does not go as planned, it will harm the government’s image and posture heading into the 2024 elections, especially since the president is reported to have declared that Gyakye Quayson will be imprisoned. The Attorney General is also accused of making prejudicial remarks about the case.”

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Henry Nana Boakye, National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party NPP. Assin North rally: Blame me for Bawumia’s arrival interruption of Alan’s speech ...

6 minutes ago

Beatrice Annan Esq Assin North by-election: ‘Your Macho men failed to rig the election’— Beatrice A...

21 minutes ago

Assin North by-election: 'NPP had no strategy; they were overwhelmed with money'— Beatrice Annan Assin North by-election: 'NPP had no strategy; they were overwhelmed with money'...

30 minutes ago

Assin North by-election: Congratulations but be ready for the bigger picture —Miracles Aboagye tells NDC Assin North by-election: ‘Congratulations but be ready for the bigger picture’ —...

2 hours ago

Assin North voters dont want development, bring excavators to Kwabre and Suame to fix our roads – NPP Obuasi West youth organiser Assin North voters don’t want development, bring excavators to Kwabre and Suame ...

3 hours ago

Assin North: Construction equipment packed out two days after by-election Assin North: Construction equipment packed out two days after by-election

3 hours ago

Dumsor looms as power producers to suspend power supply July 1 Dumsor looms as power producers to suspend power supply July 1

6 hours ago

Govt and Police deserve praise for peaceful Assin North, Kumawu by-elections – Governance expert Gov’t and Police deserve praise for peaceful Assin North, Kumawu by-elections – ...

9 hours ago

Charles Opoku, NPP parliamentary candidate for the recently concluded Assin North by-election Assin North by-election: We showed Charles Opoku leading by 1.1% margin but neve...

9 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, founding President of IMANI Africa Assin North by-election shows voters can now take your money and vote against yo...

More News...
body-container-line