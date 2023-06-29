ModernGhana logo
Consider some minimum forms of disciplines in our schools to enhance strong educational system — GES told

By Evans Attah Akangla
The Municipal Chief Executive of Ho, Hon. Divine Richard Komla Bosson has appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to at least enforce some minimum form of punishment in school despite the government's directives.

The MCE noted that this could guard against indiscipline which has very common among students in various schools.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) in 2017 officially banned all forms of corporal punishment of children in schools in Ghana as part of efforts aimed at promoting a safe and protective learning environment for children.

The GES directed in January 2019 that a Positive Discipline Toolkit which gives alternatives to corporal punishments be adopted by all teachers.

This however urged parents to take on teachers who cane their children as same amounts to an assault on the children.

Speaking on some efforts of the assembly in education promotion and developments in the Ho Municipality on Swiss FM's 'Volta Express Show' Hon. Bosson argued that some of the activities and attitudes of students especially in the Senior High Schools are causing falls in learning and other educational activities in various school which need to be looked at.

?I'm not against the directives of the government of eliminating punishment from our schools but sometimes there should be a little bit of that to scare the child or the student. At times you realized the activities of the student are a clear violation of school ethics but the law says don't punish," he laments.

According to the MCE, the directive also contributes to the fall in learning outcomes.

He added that the government must allow the schools to use minimum forms of punishment to instil discipline.

