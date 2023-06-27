ModernGhana logo
Nungua Traditional Council imposes weeklong ban on drumming and noisemaking

27.06.2023 LISTEN

Nungua Traditional Council has imposed a weeklong ban on drumming and noisemaking in areas within its jurisdiction as part of activities to mark this year's Kplejoo Festival.

The ban which began on June 26 affects areas including Nungua Township, Spintex, Lashibi, Klagon, and Sakumono amongst others

Speaking to Citi News, Chief of Nungua Asoprotsonaa and member of the Nungua Festival Committee, Nii Afotey Gbetse IV, admonished religious bodies and individuals to observe the ban as they have engaged security agencies and a task force to enforce it.

He advised that the ban must be observed to the letter.

“Traditional is not fetish, and it is part of a group of people and their tradition, and so I will indulge and advise any other religious bodies to observe whatever the traditional area has said. It is just for a week.

“We have spoken to the various Divisional Police and the District Commanders along the Baatsona, Teshie and Saakumono areas, so they are very much aware and will assign some of their men to be on standby in case there is any eventuality.”

