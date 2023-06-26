ModernGhana logo
Offinso North MP hands over furniture to schools

By Emmanuel Buorokuu, Offinso North II Contributor
Offinso North MP hands over furniture to schools
The Member of Parliament for the Offinso North Constituency, and Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hon. Collins Augustine Ntim, has handed over dual desks to the District Education Directorate for onward distribution to needed public schools in the district.

The procurement of the desks, which was funded from his share of his common fund, was in response to a request made by the district education directorate.

The furniture which was made up of 500 dual desks, is to help solve some of the furniture challenges facing public schools in the district.

At a handover ceremony at the forecourt of the Assembly, the MP emphasized his commitment to the provision of quality education in the area and gave assurance that he would not shirk his responsibilities to ensure that pupils received quality education.

Member of Parliament tasked both the Education Directorate and the beneficiary schools to handle the furniture with care and maintain them to help solve furniture challenges in the district.

The District Director of Education, Mr. Martin Addo Fourwour expressed gratitude to the MP and the assembly for coming to their aid, indicating that the provision of furniture for the schools would go a long way to enhance teaching and learning in the schools.

He also appealed to the assembly, MP and other stakeholders to still come to their aid to help resolve the furniture challenges in the district since the furniture deficit in the district is over emphasis.

He announced that 27 Junior High Schools and Basic Schools would be benefiting for now.

