Financial literacy, time management, good networking key to success – Hollard Life enlightens UniMAC-GIJ students

Hollard Life, a leading insurance and financial firm, recently hosted the 2nd edition of Streetwise Finance Mentoring Day at the University of Media, Arts and Communications, Ghana Institute of Journalism chapter (UniMAC-GIJ).

Under its Hollard Academia initiative, the event focused on empowering students with financial literacy and essential life skills to succeed in the working environment.

The Dean of Students for UniMAC-GIJ, Madam Rhodaline Amartey, opened the event on Tuesday, June 21 and said, "We gather here to embark on a journey of financial empowerment…to provide financial mentorship that can help you make informed decisions in your financial life."

Mr Nashiru Iddrisu, Managing Director at Hollard Life, emphasized the importance of equipping students with essential life skills.

He said, “We are here to empower students to be equipped and fit well in the working environment.”

A panel discussion on "Life beyond UniMAC-GIJ: Essential Skills Set for a Better Future" featured industry professionals sharing insights on essential life skills, communication, critical thinking, time management, and career development.

Moderated by Miss Hilda Oboh Mbrah, the panel featured Roswitha Adjoa Amoako, Head of Group Business at Hollard Life, Wahab Adams Amidu, Group Head IT, Hollard Ghana and George Panford, Head of People, Hollard Ghana.

Mr George Panford highlighted the importance of emotional intelligence and finding one's purpose in life.

He advised students to "know your purpose in life and know yourself because emotional intelligence is very key in navigating conflict-related issues in the workplace."

Mr Wahab Adams Amidu, underscored the significance of IT knowledge in the workplace, stating, "don’t just focus on what you learned in school, learn other things on the internet to broaden your knowledge and don’t just waste time on the internet.”

The panel also advised students on building professional networks and the value of mentorship and coaching for career growth.

A second panel discussion tackled the topic of "Taking charge of your finances as a student."

Moderated by Obed King Gaglo, the panel was made up of Joseph Agyen-Frimpong, Head of Premium Admin, Hollard Life, Francis Obeng, Director of Finance, UniMAC, Pearlene Cann Dzirasa, Deputy Retail Manager, Hollard Insurance, Joshua Kpanti, Manager, Finance and Accounts, Hollard Life, Kofi Boahen Ampomah, Head, Internal Audit, Hollard Insurance.

Panelists stressed the importance of financial literacy, budgeting, and responsible spending habits.

They also encouraged students to look for part-time work and explore entrepreneurial opportunities without neglecting their academic pursuits.

Right after the panel discussion, the students were grouped into four groups in a breakout session, focusing on:

1. Win the Interview - How to ace a job interview and salary negotiations, 2. Financial well-being and mental health, 2. Financial Goal setting - Insurance and investments, 4. Embracing diversity and building relationships, respectively.