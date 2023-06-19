ModernGhana logo
Koforidua: Man reports himself to police after allegedly killing girlfriend at Trom

A young man is in the grips of the police after allegedly killing his girlfriend in Trom, a suburb of Koforidua in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The incident, according to co-tenants of the deceased young lady, occurred on Saturday after the lady went outside to meet the young man who subsequently entered the compound together with the young lady.

According to the young lady’s co-tenants, she was a former student of Koforidua Ghanass and a native of Suhum.

She was working as a bar attendant at a popular bar called in the area. She had relocated from Koforidua Betom to Trom Junction 5 about a year ago after the young man threatened to kill her when she decided to end their relationship.

It is unclear what led to the young man’s decision to murder his girlfriend.

However, sources say he tied her lips, stuffed pieces of cloth into her mouth, and then slit her throat. The young lady’s struggle was not heard by her neighbours, as they were busy with a naming ceremony that was taking place in the compound at the time of the crime.

After committing the alleged murder, the young man scaled the wall, discarded his weapon, and then reported himself to the police later that night.

The police visited the scene on Sunday with the suspect to take inventory as part of their investigation.

However, they had to quickly whisk the suspect away after sensing danger from the angry mob that was mobilizing to attack him.

The body of the young lady, who is believed to be in her early 20s, has since been deposited at the Eastern Regional Hospital morgue.

—citinewsroom

