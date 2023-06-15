ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Late Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo to be honoured with state-assisted burial

Social News Late Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo to be honoured with state-assisted burial
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced a state-assisted funeral for the late Professror Ama Ata Aidoo.

The writer, considered one of the country's finest, died last month after a short illness.

At the meeting to officially inform President Akufo-Addo of her demise, the family of the late writer said the funeral rights will begin on July 13th and end on 16th July 2023.

President Akufo-Addo indicated that the state will assist with the preparation.

“I’m happy that the arrangements you have made for her funeral will allow me to attend the laying in-state,” President Akufo-Addo said at a brief ceremony to receive the family.

He further added that “Even before you came here, I had made the decision that she should be given a state-assisted burial. She deserves it, and it will give myself and the people of Ghana the opportunity to pay our last respects.”

The renowned author died on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at age 83.

Profile of Ama Ata Aidoo
Christina Ama Ata Aidoo was born on 23 March 1940 in Abeadzi Kyiakor, near Saltpond, in the Central Region of Ghana.

She was raised in a Fante royal household, the daughter of Nana Yaw Fama, chief of Abeadzi Kyiakor, and Maame Abasema. She grew up at a time of resurgent British neocolonialism that was taking place in her homeland.

Her grandfather was murdered by neocolonialists, which brought her father's attention to the importance of educating the children and families of the village on the history and events of the era.

This led him to open up the first school in their village and influenced Aidoo to attend Wesley Girls' High School, where she first decided she wanted to be a writer.

Aidoo attended Wesley Girls' Senior High School in Cape Coast, from 1961 to 1964. After high school, she enrolled at the University of Ghana, Legon, where she obtained the degree of Bachelor of Arts in English and also wrote her first play, The Dilemma of a Ghost, in 1964.

The play was published by Longman the following year, making Aidoo the first published African woman dramatist.

—Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

24 minutes ago

161 kV BSP Mahama's 'brainchild'; you can't 'steal' his project and 'insult' him on top of it – Minority tells Akufo-Addo 161 kV BSP Mahama's 'brainchild'; you can't 'steal' his project and 'insult' him...

2 hours ago

Labourers at Amasu Agenda 111 Hospital project abandon work over low wages — Assemblyman Labourers at Amasu Agenda 111 Hospital project abandon work over low wages — Ass...

3 hours ago

Ablekuma West Municipal to demolish 600 structures on waterways Ablekuma West Municipal to demolish 600 structures on waterways

3 hours ago

Supreme Courts ruling on James Quaysons case worst so far – Kwaku Azar Supreme Court’s ruling on James Quayson’s case worst so far – Kwaku Azar

3 hours ago

Late Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo to be honoured with state-assisted burial Late Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo to be honoured with state-assisted burial

3 hours ago

Motorists describe Nungua Barrier road as death trap Motorists describe Nungua Barrier road as death trap

3 hours ago

Odomase Police, GIS collaborate to kick out foreigners without resident permit Odomase Police, GIS collaborate to kick out foreigners without resident permit 

3 hours ago

Bullgod case: Lawyers for Shatta Wale to file terms of settlement within two weeks Bullgod case: Lawyers for Shatta Wale to file terms of settlement within two wee...

3 hours ago

Giving NMC powers to bite dangerous for media – Veteran journalistsunhappy Giving NMC powers to bite dangerous for media – Veteran journalists unhappy

3 hours ago

Immigration officer foils attempted kidnapping at Nsawam Immigration officer foils attempted kidnapping at Nsawam

Latest: News
body-container-line