ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Motorists describe Nungua Barrier road as death trap

Social News Motorists describe Nungua Barrier road as death trap
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Some motorists and commuters have expressed frustration over the poor conditions of the Nungua barrier stretch of the Accra-Tema Beach Road.

The motorists, some of whom described the road as a death trap, say it gets more difficult to drive on that portion of the road on a rainy day.

Following the stalled construction of a three-tier interchange at the Nungua Barrier as part of the Beach Road Expansion Project, some portions of the roads have caved in and become difficult to drive on due to the huge number of heavy duty vehicles that ply the road, mainly from the Tema Harbour.

A visit to the place revealed the struggles of motorists as they put up their best skills in outwitting each other to navigate their way along the stretch.

The uneven nature of the road, coupled with the constant flooding around the interchange has left some motorists with no option than to find an alternative route.

6142023104151-0e72ylkxwr-whatsapp-image-2023-06-14-at-72427-pm-1.jpeg

Mr Alex Appiah, a private car owner, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said driving on that stretch of that road had not only become dangerous but expensive.

He contends that he had to change his shock absorbers and other car parts twice in a space of three months.

Another driver, Mr Sena Gemadzi noted that he had to find alternative routes everytime it rained.

He said, “driving on that stretch, especially the portion that brings you from Addogonno towards the mall is not amusing at all.”

“It takes guts and experience to navigate your way through that side alone,” he added.

A commercial bus driver, Albert Adjetey on his part could not understand why the road had been left in that state.

He said “if you are not dealing with the dust when it is not raining, then you are forced to deal with the mud when it rains.”

“The other day, an articulated truck got stuck here, and the inconveniences that came with it are better not said,” he said.

The drivers who are appealing for an urgent facelift of the road say, they are spending much more time and resources on the road.

When the Ghana News Agency visited the place a couple of days ago, it found an articulated truck that had broken down along the stretch and stuck in the mud.

6142023104151-n6iul8x332-whatsapp-image-2023-06-14-at-72425-pm.jpeg

However, Mr Kweku Diafo, the Resident Engineer on the project, said the challenges associated with that portion of the road will soon be dealt with as measures are underway to remedy the situation.

He revealed that an agreement had been reached with the contractor handling phase two of the project to level the road around the interchange and deal with any other difficulty being experienced by motorists along the stretch.

Mr Diafo, who was tight-lipped about whether or not the contractor had abandoned the project site, which was obvious, could also not tell when construction works on the project would resume.

He, however, gave assurance that the project would be completed because there is a contractual agreement between the Government and the contractor.

GNA

Top Stories

24 minutes ago

161 kV BSP Mahama's 'brainchild'; you can't 'steal' his project and 'insult' him on top of it – Minority tells Akufo-Addo 161 kV BSP Mahama's 'brainchild'; you can't 'steal' his project and 'insult' him...

2 hours ago

Labourers at Amasu Agenda 111 Hospital project abandon work over low wages — Assemblyman Labourers at Amasu Agenda 111 Hospital project abandon work over low wages — Ass...

3 hours ago

Ablekuma West Municipal to demolish 600 structures on waterways Ablekuma West Municipal to demolish 600 structures on waterways

3 hours ago

Supreme Courts ruling on James Quaysons case worst so far – Kwaku Azar Supreme Court’s ruling on James Quayson’s case worst so far – Kwaku Azar

3 hours ago

Late Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo to be honoured with state-assisted burial Late Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo to be honoured with state-assisted burial

3 hours ago

Motorists describe Nungua Barrier road as death trap Motorists describe Nungua Barrier road as death trap

3 hours ago

Odomase Police, GIS collaborate to kick out foreigners without resident permit Odomase Police, GIS collaborate to kick out foreigners without resident permit 

3 hours ago

Bullgod case: Lawyers for Shatta Wale to file terms of settlement within two weeks Bullgod case: Lawyers for Shatta Wale to file terms of settlement within two wee...

3 hours ago

Giving NMC powers to bite dangerous for media – Veteran journalistsunhappy Giving NMC powers to bite dangerous for media – Veteran journalists unhappy

3 hours ago

Immigration officer foils attempted kidnapping at Nsawam Immigration officer foils attempted kidnapping at Nsawam

Latest: News
body-container-line