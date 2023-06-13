OSP declares Charles Bissue wanted

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has declared former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue a wanted man.

This has been announced by the OSP in a post on its Twitter page on Tuesday, June 13.

According to the post, Charles Bissue is wanted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor on Corruption and corruption-related offences regarding the activities and expenditure of the dissolved IMCIM.

“Charles Cromwell Nanabayin Onuawonto Bissue is wanted by the #OSP on Corruption and corruption-related offences regarding the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM),” the post by the OSP said.

Mr. Bissue has been declared wanted after his refusal to honour an invite from the Special Prosecutor to answer questions.

Mr. Bissue after receiving the invite from the Special Prosecutor also filed a writ at the High Court in Accra in an attempt to prevent the Office of the Special Prosecutor from prosecuting him.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng over the weekend told Joy News that he is going after any official of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

He was responding to questions on why Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, the Chairman of the IMCIM had been arrested in May.