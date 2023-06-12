ModernGhana logo
A/R: Woman stabs boyfriend at Ayigya Zongo

30-year-old man Joseph Bawa has allegedly been stabbed to death by his girlfriend at Ayigya Zongo in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 11, 2023, following a misunderstanding between the two lovers.

The 32-year-old suspect, Jennifer Appiah, popularly known as Maakua, and her boyfriend, according to the mother of the victim, Mrs Hawa Alhasan, had a fight during which the suspect, who is currently on the run, took a knife and allegedly stabbed her in the process.

He was rushed to a private hospital and later referred to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where he was pronounced dead.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The police at KNUST Police Station have since commenced investigations into the incident.

-classfmonline.com

