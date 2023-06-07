ModernGhana logo
Fire razes girls’ dormitory of Bibiani College of Health and Allied Sciences

Fire has destroyed the girls dormitory of the Bibiani College of Health and Allied Sciences in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

Three rooms of the dormitory block were completely burnt down, destroying books, beds, mattresses, certificates, school fees and clothes, leaving the students with only dresses they wore for lectures.

The cause of the fire was yet to be established, but the college authorities said the fire started around 1107 hours on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, when the students were in class.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Bibiani Fire Service, Mr. Raymond Appiah, told the media that his outfit received a distress call around 1107 hours from the school authorities reporting the incident.

He said the fire team reached the college on time to prevent the fire from spreading to other blocks and that no casualties were recorded, apart from two students who had fainted and were rushed to the Sefwi Anhwiaso government hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

The Principal of the College, Mr Thomas Ziema, said 186 students were affected by the fire and appealed to the Member of Parliament (MP), Mr. Alfred Obeng-Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Mr. Paul Andoh as well as the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area and President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II and other NGOs for immediate support.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive, MCE Mr Paul Andoh, and some assembly authorities have visited the scene to assess the extent of damage.

The MCE, together with the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council, has secured a temporary place to accommodate all the affected students, while the assembly authorities are planning to construct a new girls dormitory block for the college.

GNA

