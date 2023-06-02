ModernGhana logo
Gonja-Mamprusi clash: Channel your energy into fighting poverty – Mahama to feuding groups

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former President, John Dramani Mahama has described as unfortunate the recent clashes between sections of the Gonja and Mamprusi communities along a disputed border between the Soo and Wasipe traditional areas of the North East and Savanna Regions, respectively.

Through the hostilities this week, not only properties been destroyed but lives have been lost.

In a statement on the clashes, John Dramani Mahama has admonished the feuding groups to channel their energy and resources towards fighting poverty.

“The issues that unite us must surpass those that divide us. I urge the people of Soo and Wasipe to channel their resources and energy into fighting poverty and deprivation, our common enemies,” the former President said.

He continued, “I call for the urgent intervention of the Overloads of Mamprugu and Gonjaland and the Paramount Chiefs of the Soo and Wasipe Traditional Areas to restore calm and deploy time-tested traditional and peaceful means to resolve the dispute.”

Meanwhile, the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has given the assurance to the people of Mamprugu and Gonjaland that he is ready to assist in any way possible to bring lasting peace to the area.

I also call on the Ministers for Chieftancy, National Security, and Interior and the North East & Savanna Regional Security Councils to take urgent steps to resolve the conflict and restore calm to the area.

