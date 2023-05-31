‘Submit your CVs for review’ – Akufo-Addo’s directive to top EC officials spark controversy

The Office of President Nana Akufo-Addo has ordered top officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) to submit their Curricula Vitae (CVs) for "review", raising questions about the motives behind such directive.

In a memorandum dated May 29, the EC's Human Resource Director, Samuel D. Buadu, instructed directors and regional heads to submit their CVs by noon day.

The memo stated in part: "The Office of the President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has requested the Curricula Vitae of Senior Management of State Agencies from Director and above."

There has been no official explanation as to why the president wants to "review" the CVs of the EC's top brass, many of whom have held their positions for years and overseen multiple elections.

The request has sparked concerns about the independence of the Electoral Commission, which is constitutionally mandated to organize and conduct elections in Ghana.

Some, including a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana Prof. Ransford Gyampo, have speculated that the move could be an attempt to identify officials who may not be aligned with the government's agenda and replace them with individuals who are more favorable to the government.

The critics have questioned whether the aim is to exert pressure or influence over the EC's leadership ahead of the 2024 polls.

Find a copy of the memo below: