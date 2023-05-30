ModernGhana logo
Rest Nigerian narrative, give hope to the Nigerian people – Mahama urges President Tinibu

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has congratulated new Nigeria President H.E Bola Ahmed Tinubu following his inauguration.

In a statement on Facebook, the former President of Ghana admonished the new Nigerian President to take advantage of the opportunity to reset the narrative of the country and give hope to Nigerians.

“Your inauguration presents an opportunity to reset the Nigerian narrative and give hope to the Nigerian people that your great nation can rise to play the leading role on our continent that destiny has bestowed on her,” John Dramani Mahama said in his statement.

The former Ghana President further noted that he firmly believes that H.E Bola Ahmed Tinubu will use his good office as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to consolidate the integrity and unity of the country and also work with ECOWAS for sustained peace and stability in West Africa.

“I wish you a successful tenure as you strive to improve Nigeria's economy, create decent and sustainable jobs for our youth, and deepen democracy in Nigeria,” Mahama noted.

