I shall consult, dialogue and will never dictate — Tinubu to Nigerians

Newly sworn-in President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to uphold democracy in his government.

He noted that his government will consult Nigerians before taking decisions and enacting policies.

Delivering his inaugural speech at Eagle Square in Abuja on Monday, May 29, Mr Tinubu stressed that he will consult citizens on any initiative his administration intends to undertake.

"Our administration shall govern on your behalf but never rule over you. We shall consult and dialogue rather than dictate. We shall reach out to all without putting down a single person for holding views contrary to our own," he said.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu became Nigeria's 16th President in a swearing-in ceremony today, after winning the 2023 general elections on the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Regarding the controversies surrounding his election, the former Lagos State governor asserted that this year’s election was Nigeria's best so far.

"It was a hard-fought contest, but also fairly won. Since the Fourth Republic began, Nigeria has not held an election of better quality. The outcome reflected the will of the people.

"However, my victory does not make me any more Nigerian than my opponents, nor does it render them any less patriotic," he said.