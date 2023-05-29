ModernGhana logo
Ghana’s economic situation is deteriorating; we need a clear plan — KKD

Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, a legendary figure in media, brands and culture has asserted that the country's economic situation has gotten worse.

Popularly known as KKD, he blames the situation on the lack of a clear plan for the country.

In an interview with Joy News, he said “things have gotten worse and anybody who cannot see that needs to have their eyes checked, things have gotten worse.”

According to him, the nation lacks a plan for economic growth “because there doesn't seem to be a clear plan where the nation is going. For every plan there must be a purpose and for every purpose there must be a target we are working at reaching and then we must say are we looking at our needs before our wants.”

In his address to the nation on Sunday, May 28, President Akufo-Addo emphasised that the support secured from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will not be a panacea for the recovery of the country's ailing economy.

He is, however, optimistic that with the support of Ghanaians, the country’s economy will bounce back sooner than later.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
