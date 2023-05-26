ModernGhana logo
26.05.2023 Education

That wasn’t what we approved — NaCCA condemns ‘controversial' history textbook for class 4

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has condemned a History of Ghana textbook published by Excellence Publications which allegedly claims that Christian missionary activities caused conflicts, promoted poverty and created fear among believers.

In a press release issued on May 23, NaCCA Director-General Prof. Edward Appiah said "The said publication from Excellence Series was taking through the standard protocols... but the content as published by the media is not the true reflection of what NaCCA approved."

The textbook, titled 'History of Ghana for Basic Schools - Learners Book Four' contains claims such as "Religion is a major cause of physical conflicts... Christianity has led to an increase poverty... Some religious doctrines brought by missionaries create a sense of fear... in their adherents, according to a page cited by Modernghana News.

Prof. Appiah said, "This is because the material in question is not an approved content material by NaCCA."

He urged the public to report any "suspicious material in the market that may be deemed to have emanated from NaCCA."

NaCCA has requested Excellence Publications to withdraw the textbook until issues surrounding its contents are resolved.

Prof. Appiah said "NaCCA will not hesitate to sanction publishers who publish materials without recourse to the established protocols of the Council."

Find the full statement below as well as the controversial content of the textbook;

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
