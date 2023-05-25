Akufo-Addo didn’t say Ghana will soon go to the capital market to borrow; he has been misconstrued – Richard Ahiagbah

Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has rubbished reports suggesting that President Akufo-Addo has said government will soon return to the international capital market to borrow.

The President on Wednesday indicated that now that the country is well-positioned to go back to the international market, it only makes sense that government takes advantage.

“We have positioned ourselves to be able to go back into the International market which had been a source of funding for us during the first three or four years of our government.

“There is no rush but obviously why not take advantage of global savings, it makes a lot of sense to me,” President Akufo-Addo said while speaking at the Qatar-Africa Economic Forum in Doha.

The President continued, “We will try as much as possible to maintain the discipline which is required and the most important requisite for a successful programme.”

After sharing these thoughts, news headlines suggested that what the president meant is that his government will soon return to the international market to borrow.

Unhappy with the reportage, Richard Ahiagbah has today noted that what the President said has been misconstrued.

“President Akufo-Addo did not say Ghana will go to the capital market SOON. Interpretations of what the President said must not be construed as his,” the NPP Communications Director said in a post on Twitter.

Listen to what President Akufo-Addo said about Ghana's return to the International Capital Market below: