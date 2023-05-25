ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo didn’t say Ghana will soon go to the capital market to borrow; he has been misconstrued – Richard Ahiagbah

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines NPP Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
NPP Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah

Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has rubbished reports suggesting that President Akufo-Addo has said government will soon return to the international capital market to borrow.

The President on Wednesday indicated that now that the country is well-positioned to go back to the international market, it only makes sense that government takes advantage.

“We have positioned ourselves to be able to go back into the International market which had been a source of funding for us during the first three or four years of our government.

“There is no rush but obviously why not take advantage of global savings, it makes a lot of sense to me,” President Akufo-Addo said while speaking at the Qatar-Africa Economic Forum in Doha.

The President continued, “We will try as much as possible to maintain the discipline which is required and the most important requisite for a successful programme.”

After sharing these thoughts, news headlines suggested that what the president meant is that his government will soon return to the international market to borrow.

Unhappy with the reportage, Richard Ahiagbah has today noted that what the President said has been misconstrued.

“President Akufo-Addo did not say Ghana will go to the capital market SOON. Interpretations of what the President said must not be construed as his,” the NPP Communications Director said in a post on Twitter.

Listen to what President Akufo-Addo said about Ghana's return to the International Capital Market below:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPP officially opens nomination for presidential primaries NPP officially opens nomination for presidential primaries

1 hour ago

John Dramani Mahama AU Day: Africans should be able to travel visa-free within Africa to explore tra...

1 hour ago

NPP Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah Akufo-Addo didn’t say Ghana will soon go to the capital market to borrow; he has...

1 hour ago

Kumawu by-election: Our monitoring teams ensured early detection of infractions — Mahama Kumawu by-election: Our monitoring teams ensured early detection of infractions ...

1 hour ago

Kumawu by-election: Mahama assures NDC's candidate in 2024, congratulates NPP's Ernest Anim for his victory Kumawu by-election: Mahama assures NDC's candidate in 2024, congratulates NPP's ...

2 hours ago

Henry Quartey halts construction of fuel station at Ashaley Botwe after residents protest Henry Quartey halts construction of fuel station at Ashaley Botwe after resident...

2 hours ago

Ashie Moore accused by NDC executives of pocketing Mahama's cash meant for delegates Ashie Moore accused by NDC executives of pocketing Mahama's cash meant for deleg...

2 hours ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of FixTheCountry Movement True power comes from belief, not elections — Oliver Barker

2 hours ago

The 142-year-old Levi's jeans worth 87, 000 Pair of 142-year-old Levi's jeans found abandoned in New Mexico mine sold for 87...

2 hours ago

The Agony of Omayra Snchez: The story behind the iconic 1985 World Press Photo The Agony of Omayra Sánchez: The story behind the iconic 1985 ‘World Press Photo...

Latest: News
body-container-line