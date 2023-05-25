EOCO grabs 49 Nigerians for alleged human trafficking and cybercrime

Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and the Ghana Police Service have jointly arrested 49 Nigerian nationals with their ages ranging from 18 to 34 years.

They were arrested in Accra on Tuesday 2nd May 2023.

The suspects were made up of forty-seven males and two females.

They were arrested after the security agencies picked up intelligence on their operations.

A statement issued by EOCO on Wednesday, May 24 said “The said individuals were suspected to have been involved in human trafficking and cybercrime-related activities.”

—3news.com