Kumawu by-election: EC sacks polling officer for misconduct [Video]

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has reportedly sacked one of its Polling Officers for allegedly directing an old voter to vote for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the ongoing by-elections against her will.

The female polling officer in charge of Methodist JHS, Bodomase 2 was accused of forcing the old woman to vote for NPP when she actually wanted to vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A family of the old woman who raised alarm over the situation said she initially wanted to help her old grandmother in the boot but was asked to step aside by the said EC official.

Speaking to this rreporter, the family member said the EC official after asking her to stand aside forced the old lady to vote for the NPP candidate when the woman asked to put her hand on the NDC candidate.

The situation caused a serious banter between some NDC agents and the officials of the Electoral Commission disrupting the voting process for an hour.

It took the intervention of Police re-enforcement to restore calm at the polling center.

The Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission in charge of Corporate Services, Dr. Bossman Asare, who later showed up at the polling center met with the General Secretary of the opposition NDC to resolve the issue.

The polling officer was later seen leaving the center with a police escort which paved the way for the election process to resume

Watch video here:

