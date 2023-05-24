ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kumawu by-election: EC sacks polling officer for misconduct [Video]

By Jacob Aagyenim Boateng || Contributor
Social News Kumawu by-election: EC sacks polling officer for misconduct Video
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has reportedly sacked one of its Polling Officers for allegedly directing an old voter to vote for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the ongoing by-elections against her will.

The female polling officer in charge of Methodist JHS, Bodomase 2 was accused of forcing the old woman to vote for NPP when she actually wanted to vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A family of the old woman who raised alarm over the situation said she initially wanted to help her old grandmother in the boot but was asked to step aside by the said EC official.

Speaking to this rreporter, the family member said the EC official after asking her to stand aside forced the old lady to vote for the NPP candidate when the woman asked to put her hand on the NDC candidate.

The situation caused a serious banter between some NDC agents and the officials of the Electoral Commission disrupting the voting process for an hour.

It took the intervention of Police re-enforcement to restore calm at the polling center.

The Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission in charge of Corporate Services, Dr. Bossman Asare, who later showed up at the polling center met with the General Secretary of the opposition NDC to resolve the issue.

The polling officer was later seen leaving the center with a police escort which paved the way for the election process to resume

Watch video here:

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kumawu by-election: EC sacks polling officer for misconduct Video Kumawu by-election: EC sacks polling officer for misconduct [Video]

2 hours ago

Fun Club to travel to Accra with GHS50,000 cash to pick nomination form for Bawumia Fun Club to travel to Accra with GHS50,000 cash to pick nomination form for Bawu...

2 hours ago

PAC angry over abandoned Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese CHPS Compound PAC angry over abandoned Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese CHPS Compound

2 hours ago

FWSC justifies decision to block allowances of GBC staff, demands refund FWSC justifies decision to ‘block’ allowances of GBC staff, demands refund

2 hours ago

Ketu South: I owe my victory to God - Dzifa Gomashie Ketu South: I owe my victory to God - Dzifa Gomashie 

2 hours ago

GRA invites more shop owners for questioning over VAT compliance GRA invites more shop owners for questioning over VAT compliance

2 hours ago

Defunct Gold Coast Fund customers happy with Mahamas promise on collapsed banks Defunct Gold Coast Fund customers happy with Mahama’s promise on collapsed banks

3 hours ago

NPP candidate in firm grip of Kumawu seat after 10 polling station results NPP candidate in firm grip of Kumawu seat after 10 polling station results

3 hours ago

REUTERSRegis Duvignau Nurse’s stabbing highlights rising violence against medical staff in France

3 hours ago

Justin Frimpong Koduah, NPP General Secretary Kumawu by-election: NDC’s criticism of midnight road construction a sign of witc...

Latest: News
body-container-line