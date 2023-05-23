Tamale College of Education, Commonwealth of Learning organize ODL/TEL workshop for tutors

The Tamale College of Education (TACE) in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Learning (CoL) has organized a 4-day workshop on Open Distance Learning (ODL) and Technology Enabled Learning (TEL) for Tutors at the college to improve their knowledge in IT and prepare them for distance learning through the use of various technological tools.

The workshop, which began on Tuesday, May 9 and ended on Friday, May 12, 2023 formed part of the efforts by the college to increase tutors’ understanding and usage of modern technologies in their research and lecture delivery.

The 4-day workshop, full of practicals brought together 40 tutors from the college.

The Principal of the College, Dr Sulemana Iddrisu, in his welcome address during the opening ceremony indicated that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic taught the world, especially those in academic institutions, the need to maximize the use of distance learning in the teaching and learning environment.

Dr Sulemana also used the opportunity to thank the Commonwealth of Learning for sponsoring the training and urged the Tutors to give it the attention it deserves so that they could rip the full benefits.

He pledged the support of the College management to the continuous development of their staff to enable them to give the best tuition to their students.

In an interview with the media, project consultant and lead facilitator Harry Barton Essel (PhD) said the knowledge gained from the training was to help the tutors to embed modern technologies in their lesson delivery.

Harry Barton Essel (PhD) noted that Open Distance Learning and Technology Enabled Learning was essential in education delivery as it ensures flexibility, reduces costs, give students more free time, Increases Course Variety, and also helps to improve the experience of both students and educators.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, most countries, including Ghana, temporarily closed down their child-cares, nurseries, primary and secondary schools, colleges, and universities to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UNESCO, for example, reported that over 1.5 billion students in 195 countries worldwide were out of school due to school closures (UNESCO, 2020).

The report also said COVID-19 affected the education system, examinations, and evaluation, starting a new semester or term and may extend the school year, bringing education to a standstill.

Therefore, Harry Barton Essel (PhD) indicated that the training was to help the college and the country at large overcome challenges associated with educational crises and undertake distance and online learning during such eras.

“The training aims to empower tutors to be able to deliver their lessons during an educational crisis”, Harry Barton Essel (PhD) stated

He appealed to the participants to ensure that the knowledge they received benefits the college and the country.

“What I will tell the tutors is that they should take the training seriously and apply the knowledge they will get from it in their teaching and learning activities”, he noted

In a submission, the Vice Principal of the college, Mr Alhassan Nuhu Imoro, also lauded the collaboration between the college and CoL, noting that it was to address the usual breakages in education delivery during difficult times such as pandemics.

“This collaboration between the Tamale College of Education and the Commonwealth of Learning. This is not the first, and it will not be the last. We have been collaborating in some years now, and this is one of them.

The training aims at helping our tutors to be able to take distance and Technology Enabled Learning during the crisis,” he said

He expressed gratitude to the Commonwealth of Learning (CoL) and the consultant for the partnership and pledged that the knowledge given to the tutors would be used to benefit the college and the country.

On his part, a tutor and Co-Facilitator of the training Mr Victor Yakubu, in his comments, encouraged his co-tutors to take IT learning seriously and apply them in their work.

"The training is an eye-opener, and I encourage my colleagues to take the learning of IT very seriously,” Mr Victor said

Madam Lucy Segkulu, a participant and a female tutor at the college, underscored the need for such training and called for more similar workshops for tutors.

“Personally, I have learned a lot, and I think more similar workshops should be organized for us,” Madam Lucy said

“This training, in particular, is very important to us, especially female tutors, as it will help us do our work wherever we are and at the same time do our house works”, another female tutor Hajjia Nimatu H. Musah, stated.

Open, Distance, and Technology Enabled Learning

Technology-enabled learning is the use of any technology that aids in acquiring and developing knowledge and understanding. Digital learning is becoming increasingly popular with organizations and working professionals, irrespective of whether it is a part of the organization’s learning and development program or whether employees want to upgrade their skills as a part of their career goals.